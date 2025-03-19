Azerbaijan upgrades road to its liberated Umudlu village, ensuring safe travel (PHOTO)

AGHDARA, Azerbaijan, March 19.​ The road leading to Umudlu village in Azerbaijan's Aghdara district has been fully reconstructed and is now operational, ensuring safe and comfortable travel for vehicles, Mammad Mammadov, a senior specialist from the State Agency for Automobile Roads of Azerbaijan, told reporters, Trend reports.

"In line with the order signed by President Ilham Aliyev last year, the reconstruction of the road from the Sarsang Reservoir to Umudlu village in the Aghdara district has been completed at a high level.

The road, which falls under the fourth technical category, spans a length of 9.4 kilometers with a 6-meter-wide lane. During the reconstruction, the earthworks were expanded, drainage pipes were installed to direct rainwater, and concrete culverts for water passage were built. The road is paved with two layers of asphalt concrete.

Additionally, horizontal markings have been applied along the road, and traffic signs have been installed. Considering the mountainous terrain, metal guardrails have been placed at sharp turns," Mammadov added.

To note, in 1993, the village was overrun by the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia, who massacred citizens en masse and forced the remaining villagers to seek refuge in neighboring towns. It was reclaimed by the Republic of Azerbaijan following local anti-terrorist measures carried out on September 19, 2023.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel