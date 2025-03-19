Azerbaijan set to hold artificial intelligence training for government agency heads

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 19. Azerbaijani government agency heads will receive training in artificial intelligence (AI) and data science, with an emphasis on high-priority industries, Trend reports.

The initiative is part of the "Artificial Intelligence Strategy of the Republic of Azerbaijan for the Years 2025–2028," which was approved by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev through a decree issued today.

The Ministry of Digital Development and Transport has been designated as the principal operational entity for the initiative. Additional operational entities encompass the Ministry of Science and Education, the Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Finance, the State Service for Special Communication and Information Security, alongside the State Security Service.



The instructional modules will extend across the temporal framework of 2026 through 2027.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel