Kazakhstan boasts military might above all other Central Asian rivals

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 19. The Armed Forces of Kazakhstan have landed in the 57th spot out of 145 countries in the latest Global Firepower (GFP) ranking, proving they can hold their own in the grand scheme of things.

Data obtained by Trend from GFP , indicates that, the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan boast a robust arsenal, including 350 tanks ready to roll, 7,736 armored combat vehicles primed for action, and 126 self-propelled artillery systems that pack a punch. They've got 194 towed artillery pieces lined up, along with 287 multiple launch rocket systems that can really light up the sky. In the air, they have 198 aircraft, with 119 ready to take flight, and 65 helicopters, of which 39 are set to soar. Among them, 12 combat helicopters stand ready, with 7 fully prepared for the heat of battle.

In Central Asia, Kazakhstan holds the leading position in military power, ahead of countries such as Uzbekistan (58th place), Turkmenistan (77th place), and Tajikistan (108th place).



Kazakhstan's Military Power Index (PwrIndx) stands at 1.1016, where the gold standard is 0.0000.



The Global Firepower ranking takes into account more than 60 factors, assessing the military strength of 145 countries, including the number of military equipment, financial resources, logistical capabilities, and geographical location, to determine each country's Military Power Index. This annual ranking provides an interesting view of the global balance of power in defense.

