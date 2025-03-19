Tajikistan's military power retains its position in Global Firepower ranking

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, March 19. The Armed Forces of Tajikistan have been ranked 108th out of 145 countries in the latest Global Firepower (GFP) ranking, Trend reports.

The country holds a PowerIndex (PwrIndx) score of 2.3049, with a perfect score being 0.0000.

According to GFP's calculations, Tajikistan's military forces are equipped with 1,240 armed vehicles, 38 tanks, 3 self-propelled artillery units, 13 towed artillery pieces, and 20 multiple-launch rocket systems. The military also possesses 1 transport aircraft, 20 helicopters, 6 attack helicopters, and 4 trainer aircraft.

In the context of Central Asia, Tajikistan ranks last in military strength. The regional rankings are as follows:

- Kazakhstan: 57th

- Uzbekistan: 58th

- Turkmenistan: 77th

- Kyrgyzstan: 105th

The finalized Global Firepower ranking takes into account over 60 individual factors to determine each country's PowerIndex score. These factors include the quantity of military units, financial resources, logistical capabilities, and geographic position. The GFP ranking system allows smaller, more technologically advanced nations to compete with larger, less-developed powers, with special modifiers applied to further refine the list. The rankings are compiled annually and consider a total of 145 world powers.