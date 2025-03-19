Azerbaijan, Bahrain explore enhanced co-op in trade and energy security

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 19. Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain Abdullatif bin Rashid Alzayani had a telephone conversation on March 19, 2025, the statement of Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.

Meanwhile, the ministers exchanged views on the current agenda of bilateral and multilateral cooperation between the two countries, as well as regional and international security issues.

The ministers sincerely congratulated each other on the upcoming Novruz and Ramadan holidays and conveyed their best wishes.

The sides discussed the current state and prospects of Azerbaijani-Bahrain cooperation in various directions, including economic, trade, energy security, cultural, and cooperation opportunities within the framework of regional and international organizations, including the UN and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

Special attention was paid to Azerbaijan's active participation in Bahrain's Manama Dialogue initiative, including discussion of security issues.

The sides also discussed other issues of mutual interest.