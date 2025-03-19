Azerbaijan sets ambitious strategy to bolster AI sector through foreign investments

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18.​ Azerbaijan will take measures to attract both local and foreign investments to support the implementation of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies across the country, Trend reports.

The initiative is outlined in the "Artificial Intelligence Strategy of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2025–2028," by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The Ministry of Digital Development and Transport and the Ministry of Economy have been appointed as the main executing bodies for the project.

The implementation of these activities will span from the years 2025-2028.