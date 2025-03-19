Azerbaijan's Hasanriz opens doors for IDPs, welcoming them back to homeland (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 19.​ A total of 360 individuals have been added to the list for relocation to the village of Hasanriz in Azerbaijan's Agdara district, Afet Telmangizi, head of the public relations department of the Service for Reconstruction, Construction, and Management in Khankendi, Aghdara, and Khojaly districts, told reporters, Trend reports.

She added that the relocation process will continue in stages until the end of the month.

The official noted that 92 homes in Hasanriz have been renovated, and 50 families have already moved in.