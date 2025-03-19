Kyrgyz parliament approves draft laws on border with Tajikistan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 19. Kyrgyz MPs have reviewed and adopted a series of draft laws on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border at the Kyrgyz Parliament session, Trend reports via the parliament.

The aforementioned accords were executed on March 13, 2025, in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

The adopted documents include draft laws on the "Ratification of the treaty between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Tajikistan on the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border," the "Ratification of the agreement between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Tajikistan on the construction and use of roads, as well as the arrangement and operation of road intersections," and the "Ratification of the agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan on ensuring access to water management and energy facilities".

To note, on March 13, 2025, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov, and President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon executed a bilateral accord pertaining to the delineation of the international boundary, which extends over a substantial distance exceeding 980 kilometers. The accord received ratification from the legislative body of the Tajik Parliament's lower chamber.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel