Take advantage of services with a digital ID card at Yelo Bank branches

Prioritizing customer convenience, Yelo Bank introduces new opportunities to simplify banking services even further. Now, there is no need to physically present your ID card at bank branches! Customers can access banking services seamlessly using a digital ID card via the mygov application.



All identity verification information is securely provided through the mygov application. When visiting a branch, customers simply need to present the QR code or 8-character unique code from the app to a bank employee. This service is made possible through Yelo Bank’s collaboration with the Innovation and Digital Development Agency.



As a reminder, according to amendments to the Law on the Identity Card of a Citizen of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated July 16, 2024, the information contained in an ID card can now be accessed through the Electronic Government Information System.



Yelo Bank values its customers’ time and continues to enhance banking services, making them even faster and more convenient!



Need more information about our banking services? Then call 981 or visit our Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp, or yelo.az accounts.



