Azerbaijan spotlights artificial intelligence strategy targets

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 19. The target indicators of the "Artificial Intelligence Strategy of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2025-2028", approved by the decree of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, have been announced, Trend reports.
According to the document, the implementation of the strategy aims to achieve the following goals:
- increasing the competitiveness of the country's economy;
- creating favorable conditions for the application of artificial intelligence;
- training a qualified workforce to work in the artificial intelligence industry;
- widely promoting the benefits of artificial intelligence to all members of society.