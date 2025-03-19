Azerbaijan spotlights artificial intelligence strategy targets

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 19. The target indicators of the "Artificial Intelligence Strategy of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2025-2028", approved by the decree of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, have been announced, Trend reports.

According to the document, the implementation of the strategy aims to achieve the following goals:

- increasing the competitiveness of the country's economy;

- creating favorable conditions for the application of artificial intelligence;

- training a qualified workforce to work in the artificial intelligence industry;

- widely promoting the benefits of artificial intelligence to all members of society.