Russia to help Tajikistan boosting its financial literacy

Tajikistan Materials 19 March 2025 14:52 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: National Bank of Tajikistan

Umar Abakirov
DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, March 19. The National Bank of Tajikistan, the Ministry of Finance of Tajikistan, the Central Bank of Russia, and the Ministry of Finance of Russia have signed a Memorandum of Understanding enhancing cooperation in improving financial literacy among the population, Trend reports via Tajikistan’s bank.

The goal aims to enhance collaboration and share experience in financial literacy efforts. The collaborative initiatives specified in the agreement seek to establish training programs, enhance understanding of financial goods and services, and bolster confidence in the financial system.

This action is regarded as a crucial advancement in enhancing financial literacy in Tajikistan, utilizing exemplary techniques and tailoring them to local circumstances.

The accord was executed after extensive discussions in Russia, involving the Presidents of Tajikistan and Russia, Emomali Rahmon and Vladimir Putin, respectively.

