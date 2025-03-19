Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Kazakhstan’s Tokayev appoints new minister of energy

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 19. Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has appointed Yerlan Akkenzhenov as the new Minister of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Trend reports via Kazakhstan's president press service.

"By Presidential order, Yerlan Akkenzhenov has been appointed as the Minister of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan," the statement reads.

Prior to this appointment, Akkenzhenov served as the Director of the Oil Product Marketing Department at JSC NC "KazMunayGas." from 2022 through 2023. Since June 21, 2023, by a decree of the Government of Kazakhstan, he has been appointed as the Deputy Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan.

