Turkmenistan focuses on trade growth through international exhibitions

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 19. President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov met with the Secretary General of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE), Dimitri Kerkentzes, Trend reports.

During the convening, the BIE Secretary General reiterated his organization's steadfast commitment to perpetuating and enhancing its collaborative engagement with Turkmenistan.



The dialogues centered around optimizing bilateral synergies and evaluating the potential for Turkmenistan's engagement in global exhibition initiatives.



President Berdimuhamedov underscored that synergistic engagement with esteemed global entities constitutes a fundamental pillar of Turkmenistan's diplomatic strategy.

Both leaders acknowledged the importance of international exhibitions as effective platforms for advancing mutually beneficial trade and economic cooperation, as well as stimulating global economic activity.

A pivotal focal point of discourse revolved around Turkmenistan's engagement in the forthcoming 2025 World Expo, set to transpire in Osaka, Japan. The President affirmed that Turkmenistan is poised to engage proactively in this esteemed global initiative.



In summary, the discussions underscored Turkmenistan’s commitment to enhancing its global partnerships, especially in anticipation of the 2025 World Expo.

