Azerbaijani reservists successfully complete high-intensity trainings

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 19. Under the training plan for 2025, the training session held with a group of reservists within the framework of joint actions with the State Service for Mobilization and Conscription ended, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The closing ceremony held to mark the end of the training session, commenced with commemorating the bright memory of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev and the Martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for the independence, territorial integrity, and sovereignty of Azerbaijan. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.

Speakers at the event noted that during the training session, theoretical and practical classes on different specialties were held to increase the level of combat training of reservists, as well as improve their knowledge and skills. According to the plan, reservists received training in tactical-technical characteristics, operational guidelines, as well as methods of combat use of modern weapons and vehicles available in the arsenal of the Azerbaijan Army. Enlightening talks in the spirit of commitment to national-spiritual values, statehood, and patriotism were also held with reservists.

It was emphasized that the objectives set during the training session were achieved.

In the end, a group of reservists who distinguished themselves at the training session was awarded.