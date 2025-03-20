Kirsty Coventry elected IOC President

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 20. Kirsty Coventry of Zimbabwe was elected today as the 10th President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), and the first female President in IOC history, following 1 round of voting at the 144th IOC Session in Costa Navarino, Greece, Trend reports.

Coventry was chosen over fellow presidential candidates HRH Prince Feisal Al Hussein, David Lappartient, Johan Eliasch, Juan Antonio Samaranch, Lord Sebastian Coe and Morinari Watanabe.

Kirsty Coventry will succeed the ninth IOC President, Thomas Bach, whose 12-year tenure will officially end after Monday 23 June 2025. The President is elected by the IOC Members by secret ballot for a term of eight years.