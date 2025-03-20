Kyrgyzstan, Hungary discuss cooperation within OTS

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 20. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, Jeenbek Kulubayev, and the Minister of Foreign Economic Relations and Foreign Affairs of Hungary, Peter Szijjártó, discussed cooperation within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Trend reports via the Kyrgyz MFA.

The sides also discussed preparations for the informal summit of OTS heads of state, which will be held this year in Budapest.

During the conversation, the Hungarian Minister congratulated the Kyrgyz side on the successful signing of the State Border Agreement between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, emphasizing the importance of this event for strengthening security and stability in both Kyrgyzstan and the Central Asian region as a whole.

The ministers confirmed the strategic partnership between Kyrgyzstan and Hungary and expressed their readiness to further deepen cooperation in priority areas.

On November 5, 2024, the President of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Zhaparov, and the Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orbán, signed a declaration on expanding the strategic partnership.