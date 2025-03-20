Azerenergy hands over major energy project early, breaking new ground (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 20. Azerenergy is finalizing the construction of a new 1,280-megawatt power plant, one of the largest projects undertaken in the country in recent years, with its foundation laid by the president in February 2023, Trend reports.

The project is set to become the largest power station built since Azerbaijan gained independence. This power facility, located at the Azerbaijan TPP site in Mingachevir, was originally scheduled for commissioning by the end of 2025, but work is progressing ahead of schedule. Currently, three of the four turbine and generator sets have been tested and are operational, with the fourth set expected to come online soon.

The turbines and generators for the new plant are supplied by Italy’s Ansaldo Energia, while the waste heat boilers are provided by China’s Dongfang. Over the past two years, specialists from these companies have made multiple visits to Mingachevir, while Azerenergy experts have traveled to Italy and China for in-person training sessions.

The training program, aimed at ensuring the effective and reliable operation of the station’s systems and equipment, continues as part of the "Training Program for the Waste Heat Boiler." The initiative focuses on enhancing the technical skills of the workers in the turbine, generator, and automation sectors.

Currently, Ansaldo Energia representatives are conducting the training for station employees, with over 130 Azerenergy employees participating. Earlier this year, Dongfang also conducted a similar training course, providing employees with specialized knowledge and skills.

