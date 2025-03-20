EBRD to lend hand in sprucing up irrigation in Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 20. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the Kyrgyz Ministry of Finance have signed two loan agreements worth 42.1 million euros, Trend reports via the EBRD.

The financing will facilitate enhancements in irrigation infrastructure across the Chui, Jalal-Abad, and Naryn regions, with the objective of optimizing water retention, minimizing energy consumption, and decreasing carbon dioxide output.

The agreements were signed during an official visit to Kyrgyzstan by EU Commissioner for International Partnerships, Jozef Síkela. In addition to the loans, the EU will provide 13.6 million euros in grant funding through its Asia-Pacific Investment Facility.

The allocated capital will facilitate the revitalization of hydraulic conduits in the Ak-kup, Nichke-Sai, and Ala-Buga sectors, alongside the experimental automation and reconstruction of a segment of the Western Great Chuy Canal infrastructure.

As of January 31, 2025, the EBRD investments in Kyrgyzstan amounted to 1.046 billion euros for 257 projects. In 2024, the EBRD invested 52 million euros across 22 projects in Kyrgyzstan. Nearly 54 percent of the investments from the region's largest green lender, whose activities fully align with the Paris Agreement, were directed towards supporting green economy projects.