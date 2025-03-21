Turkmenistan, Pakistan explore high-impact energy projects for regional growth

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 21. The Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Pakistan, Atadjan Movlamov, met with Pakistan's new Federal Minister of Petroleum, Ali Pervez Malik, Trend reports, citing the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Pakistan.

Congratulating the minister on his recent appointment, the Turkmen diplomat expressed confidence in the continued development of Pakistan's energy sector under his leadership.

The sides discussed bilateral cooperation in the energy sector, including joint projects and opportunities for developing mutually beneficial initiatives. Movlamov informed the minister about the progress of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline construction in Afghanistan.

Both sides emphasized the importance of strengthening ties between the two countries, recognizing the significant potential for cooperation in the energy sector.

The Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline is a large-scale project aimed at transporting natural gas from Turkmenistan through Afghanistan and Pakistan to India. Construction of the gas pipeline, designed to supply 33 bcm of gas per year, started in Turkmenistan on December 13, 2015.