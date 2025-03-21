Baku International Bus station hits record high in passenger traffic

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 21. With the arrival of the Novruz holiday, all bus stations and terminals have been operating in enhanced mode since March 19, the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency told Trend.

Baku International Bus Station has seen a record-breaking number of 386 trips on a single day, transporting more than 14,000 passengers to their destinations, marking the highest figure in the past two years.

To meet the increased demand, an additional 150 trips were added compared to regular days.

Nearly 45 percent of passengers purchased their tickets online through the "biletim.az" portal. For those using the portal or the mobile app between March 20-31, a cashback of 3 percent will be offered for purchases made using ATB cards.

