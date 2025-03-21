President of Uzbekistan underlines importance of fostering strategic co-op with Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 21. President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev highlighted the growing strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan in a message of congratulations on Nowruz to President Sadyr Zhaparov, Trend reports

Mirziyoyev expressed his joy at the expanding ties between the two countries in recent years, noting that both nations have shared a deep, historic bond. "Our fraternal peoples have long celebrated this significant day with joy and unity, working together toward noble goals and plans," Mirziyoyev said.

The Uzbek president also expressed confidence that high-level dialogues and joint efforts in the near future would elevate their mutually beneficial and long-term cooperation to new heights, further benefiting both nations.

Mirziyoyev extended his best wishes to Zhaparov, wishing him good health, family happiness, and continued success, while wishing peace, prosperity, and further progress to the people of Kyrgyzstan.