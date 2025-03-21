Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan chart path toward enhanced energy partnership

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 21. Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan continue to strengthen energy cooperation, prioritizing natural gas as a strategic resource for sustainable economic growth and regional energy security, Trend reports via Kazakhstan's Ministry of Energy.

In the course of the working visit to Ashgabat, Vice-Minister of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Zhamauov discussed key issues of energy cooperation, including the development of gas infrastructure, gasification, and attraction of investments in gas projects. Kazakhstan presented its initiatives in gas exploration, production, transportation, and processing, as well as ongoing projects for the construction of gas processing plants.

“The global energy sector is undergoing rapid changes driven by technological advancements and environmental challenges, while Central Asia has the potential to become a leader in innovative gas sector solutions,” said Kazakhstan’s Vice Minister of Energy, Alibek Zhamauov.

Zhamauov emphasized the importance of gas for the development of domestic industries, attracting investments, and creating favorable conditions for long-term partnerships.

Special attention was given to international partnerships and expanding collaboration in the gas industry. Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening energy cooperation, recognizing the strategic importance of natural gas.

Participants agreed to maintain an ongoing dialogue to fully unlock the region’s potential in the gas sector and contribute to its further development.

In general, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan maintain strong and steadily developing relations. Countries agreed to take coordinated measures to achieve the goal set by the presidents of both countries—to increase trade turnover to $1 billion. The volume of mutual trade between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan has consistently exceeded $500 million over the past two years.