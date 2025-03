Azerbaijani judokas to compete in International Masters Tournament in Germany

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 21. The International Masters Tournament for young judokas is set to kick off on March 23 in Bremen, Germany, Trend reports.

Azerbaijan will be represented by a team of 15 athletes competing across seven weight categories in the youth division.

The team will be led by Elkhan Mammadov, senior coach of the national team, and Rustam Alimli, head coach of the youth team.

60 kg

Aykhan Mirzazade

Mirkhalig Iskenderov

66 kg

Nijat Suleymanli

Sadiq Iskenderli

Rufat Aydinov

73 kg

Fagan Mammadli

Nihad Yakhyaev

81 kg

Nahid Targuliev

Roman Garayev

Suleiman Aliyev

Mehdi Abbasov

90 kg

Farid Niyazov

100 kg

Vidadi Aliyev

Huseyn Eyvazli

+100 kg

Rauf Yadigarly