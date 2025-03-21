Donald Trump commends Tajikistan’s Rahmon for progress in border delimitation with Kyrgyzstan

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, March 21. The US President Donald Trump congratulated Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon on the successful delimitation of the border with Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports via press-service of the Tajik president.

In his congratulatory letter on the occasion of Nowruz, Trump extended his best wishes to the people of Tajikistan for the holiday.

"On behalf of the people of the US, I wish you and the people of Tajikistan a blessed Nowruz. This is a celebration of peace, prosperity, and renewal for all. I also congratulate you on the successful demarcation of the border with the Kyrgyz Republic. This is a major achievement that will bring great economic benefits and security to both countries. The people of the United States welcome this important agreement, which brings peace and stability to all," the message said.

Trump expressed appreciation for the ongoing cooperation between the two nations and emphasized the hope for continued collaboration to strengthen the security of both countries

. "As our nations move toward a more prosperous and better future, the United States remains a steadfast supporter of Tajikistan's sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity," the letter concluded.

On March 13, 2025, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov and President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon signed a bilateral agreement on the delimitation of the international border, which is more than 980 kilometers long.