Turkmenistan, Belarus debate automotive industry co-op

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 21. The Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Belarus, Nazarguly Shagulyyev, visited the Minsk Automobile Plant (MAZ) to strengthen cooperation in the automotive industry, Trend reports via Turkmenistan's Embassy in Minsk.

Together with other Permanent Representatives of the CIS member states and diplomats, Turkmenistan's Ambassador was introduced to the truck assembly process. Special attention was given to the modern assembly lines and the use of the latest technologies aimed at increasing production efficiency.

The delegation was presented the latest models of trucks developed by MAZ for operation in various climatic conditions, as well as new models of city and intercity buses with energy-efficient engines and comfortable saloons.

The management of MAZ held a meeting with the ambassadors of CIS countries, during which Ambassador Nazarguly Shagulyyev expressed Turkmenistan’s interest in studying the advanced practices of Belarusian colleagues in the field of automobile manufacturing and expressed willingness to develop cooperation.

In turn, the management of MAZ expressed interest in supplying their vehicles to CIS countries and developing long-term partnerships