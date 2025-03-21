Georgian PM congratulates Azerbaijanis on Novruz holiday

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 21. The Prime Minister of Georgia, Irakli Kobakhidze, has congratulated Azerbaijani compatriots and the global Azerbaijani community on the occasion of Novruz holiday, Trend reports.

The Prime Minister addressed the citizens of Azerbaijan, wishing them peace and prosperity.

He stated, "Novruz is a celebration of renewal and kindness. We take pride in the centuries-old coexistence and friendship that unites Christians, Muslims, Georgians, and Azerbaijanis. This is truly a proud relationship, a friendship. For many years, we have been building the future of our country together. This history continues today, and it is a beautiful tradition that we must pass on to our children and future generations. I wish you the best, peace, and prosperity."