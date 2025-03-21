Kazakhstan takes bold step with ambitious ammonia and urea plant project

Photo: Official Information Source of the Prime minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. Kazakhstan, March 21. Prime Minister Olzhas Bektanov has signed a decree to initiate the construction of an ammonia and urea plant in Kazakhstan, as part of an investment agreement, Trend reports.

The project will be carried out by a joint venture between QazaqGaz National Company and ESTA Construction under Qazesta Fertilizers Ltd. The plant will be located in the Mangistau region, chosen for its strategic location to facilitate product exports via the Caspian Sea.

The total investment for the project is $1.35 billion, with construction expected to be completed within three and a half years. Once operational, the plant will provide 400 permanent jobs and 3,000 jobs during construction.

The plant's annual production capacity is projected to reach up to 700,000 tons of urea and 42,000 tons of ammonia.

This project aims to develop the gas-chemical industry in Kazakhstan, contribute to import substitution, and produce high-value-added products.

Currently, Kazakhstan produces three types of fertilizers: ammonium nitrate, amorphous, and ammonium sulfate. Despite a national demand of 3.2 million tons, domestic production only meets about half of that need. The establishment of the urea plant is expected to reduce reliance on imports and strengthen the country's food security, while also positively impacting the agricultural sector.