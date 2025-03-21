Azerbaijan sees surge in imports from CIS countries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 21. Azerbaijan opened its wallet wide, bringing in products worth $1.1 billion from CIS (the Commonwealth of Independent States) nations in the first two months of this year.

Data obtained by Trend from the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee indicates this metric's escalation by $427 million, or 62.2 percent, relative to the corresponding timeframe from the previous fiscal year ($686 million).



In the designated reporting timeframe, Azerbaijan executed exports amounting to $231 million directed towards CIS nations, reflecting an uptick of $8 million, or a 3.6 percent increment, in juxtaposition to the initial two months of 2024, which recorded $223 million.



The importation metrics from the CIS nations into Azerbaijan outstripped the export figures by a factor of 4.8.

To note, throughout the designated reporting interval, Azerbaijan's outbound trade to CIS jurisdictions constituted 4.86 percent of aggregate export metrics, whereas inbound trade from CIS territories represented 26.9 percent of overall import figures.