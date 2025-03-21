Azerbaijan's trade turnover with Türkiye grows steadily in 2M2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 21.​ The volume of trade operations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye amounted to $1 billion from January through February 2025.

The data obtained by Trend from the country's State Customs Committee shows that this is by $25 million, or 2.5 percent more than January-February 2024.

The trade turnover with Türkiye amounted to 11.28 percent of Azerbaijan's total trade turnover during the reporting period. As a result, Türkiye ranked as the second largest trading partner for Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan exported products worth $573.3 million to Türkiye from January through February 2025, which is $61.1 million, or 61.1 percent less than in the same period of 2024. Export operations with Türkiye for this period accounted for 12.03 percent of the country's total exports.

In the reporting month, Azerbaijan increased imports of products from Türkiye by $86 million, or 24.9 percent year-on-year, to $431.3 million.

In addition, Azerbaijan exported $7.4 million worth of crude oil and oil products derived from bituminous rocks to Türkiye in the first two months of this year. This marked a substantial decline of $28.6 million, or 79.4 percent, in value, and a decrease of 53,300 tons, or 78.3 percent, in volume, compared to the same period in 2024.

During the reporting period, Türkiye ranked 12th among Azerbaijan's top oil export destinations.

In parallel, Azerbaijan exported non-oil products worth $82.8 million to Türkiye from January through February 2025, marking a decrease of $14.5 million, or 14.9 percent, compared to the same period last year.

Non-oil exports to Türkiye accounted for 17.07 percent of Azerbaijan's total exports during the reporting period. As a result, Türkiye remained the second-largest importer of Azerbaijan's non-oil products, following Russia.

To note, the volume of foreign trade turnover of Azerbaijan for the reporting period amounted to $8.9 billion. This figure is $1.7 billion, or 23.2 percent more than in the same period last year.

Of the trade turnover, exports accounted for $4.8 billion and imports for $4.1 billion, which is $13 million (0.3 percent) less and $1.7 billion (69.2 percent) more than a year ago.

The foreign trade surplus amounted to $628 million, which is $1.7 billion, or 3.7 times less than a year ago.