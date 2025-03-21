IGB reveals volume of gas supply since start (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 21. Since the start of commissioning on October 1st, 2022, up to March 1st, 2025, the volume of gas transported through the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB) stood at 33,008,796.79 MWh in direction from Greece to Bulgaria, ICGB, the pipeline operator, told Trend.

"The volume of gas supplies in the direction from Bulgaria to Greece via virtual reverse flow amounted to 1,912,579.44 MWh," said the company.

The Greece-Bulgaria interconnector connects Bulgaria to the Southern Gas Corridor and is part of the Vertical Gas Corridor. The pipeline strengthens energy connectivity and security in the region, providing access to natural gas from new, diversified sources. Currently operating at 3 bcm/y, the pipeline has the potential to expand its technical capacity up to 5 bcm/y.

The interconnector currently secures about 70 percent of Bulgaria’s internal natural gas consumption and is a reliable route for diversified deliveries to key markets such as Moldova and Ukraine.

