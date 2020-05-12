Securities of Azerbaijani Finance Ministry in demand at auction

Finance 12 May 2020 20:15 (UTC+04:00)
Securities of Azerbaijani Finance Ministry in demand at auction

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) held an auction on placement of short-term state bonds of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance worth 33.4 million manat ($19.6 million), Trend reports referring to BSE.

The turnover term is 364 days.

During the auction, 13 investors submitted 21 bids in the price range from 83.6389 manat ($49.19) with a yield to maturity (YTM) of 20.06 percent to 92.3442 manat ($54.32) with the YTM of 8.5 percent per bond.

According to the decision of the Finance Ministry, the cut-off price of bonds amounted to 90.7183 manat ($53.36) with the YTM of 10.49 percent, and the average price – 91.3749 manat ($53.74) with the YTM of 9.68 percent.

The maturity date of the bonds is May 4, 2021.

The total amount of orders at nominal prices amounted to 36.2 million manat ($21.3 million), and the placement volume – 25.7 million manat ($15.1 million).

Bidders must fulfil their obligations to acquire bonds until May 13, 2020.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
4.3-magnitude quake jolts Azerbaijan
4.3-magnitude quake jolts Azerbaijan
Detention of Mubariz Mansimov can’t serve SOCAR's commercial interests (UPDATE)
Detention of Mubariz Mansimov can’t serve SOCAR's commercial interests (UPDATE)
Azerbaijan's Parliamentary Committee: Due to changes in oil prices, state taking necessary measures (UPDATE)
Azerbaijan's Parliamentary Committee: Due to changes in oil prices, state taking necessary measures (UPDATE)
Loading Bars
Latest
Azerbaijani insurers’ payments sharply increase Economy 20:54
Central Bank of Iran increases cash withdrawal limit Business 20:41
Kazakhstan's industry production up as construction materials, pharmaceutical output increases Business 20:26
WHO director general sends letter to Azerbaijani president Politics 20:21
Kazakhstan's actual oil export volumes exceed forecast Oil&Gas 20:20
Azerbaijan discloses number of coronavirus infected convicts on quarantine Society 20:18
Georgia, France discuss ways of facilitating flow of foreign tourists Tourism 20:15
Securities of Azerbaijani Finance Ministry in demand at auction Finance 20:15
EBRD provides additional trade limit to Uzbek bank Finance 20:07
Turkey's export to France sharply decreases due to pandemic Turkey 19:59
Kazakhstan's light industry output up as local ventures increase production capacities Business 19:55
Azerbaijani building materials to enter new markets Business 19:42
Azerbaijan sees boost in number of POS terminals Finance 19:38
Bahar Azadi gold coin price growing in Iran Business 19:29
Saudi Aramco increases capex Oil&Gas 19:16
Turkmenistan, Russia discuss intensification of economic cooperation Business 19:10
Money supply of Azerbaijan's Central Bank shows increase Finance 18:55
Payment card turnover spikes in Azerbaijan Finance 18:55
Iran Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale May 13 Oil&Gas 18:44
Azerbaijan eyes to boost production of building materials Business 18:41
Quarantine regime extended in Kazakhstan's capital, majority of regions Kazakhstan 18:39
Value of trade turnover between Iran, France decreases Business 18:36
Azerbaijan confirms 104 new COVID-19 cases Society 18:27
Minister: Azerbaijan’s goal - to build digital economy, and in this field, it is open to cooperation with France (PHOTO) Economy 18:21
Georgia introduces benefits for farmers Business 18:04
Data on trade turnover between Turkey & Kyrgyzstan disclosed Turkey 18:03
Iran's Ports & Maritime Organization talks cyberattacks on ports' systems ICT 18:02
Nokia to collaborate with Microsoft in data centre software Europe 17:57
Azerbaijani Energy Ministry talks April 2020 oil production volume Oil&Gas 17:51
Debts for amelioration services to be written off Georgia's farmers Business 17:46
Turkey-Turkmenistan trade turnover showing growth Turkey 17:45
UNDP to allocate funds to protect vulnerable groups from COVID-19 shocks in Georgia Finance 17:43
Re-introduction of travel agencies' licensing proposed in Azerbaijan Tourism 17:38
State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan talks revenues from development of oil, gas fields Oil&Gas 17:33
Kazakhstan eyes introduction of personal income tax progressive scale Business 17:26
Kazakh national atomic company's subsidiary to buy petrol via tender Tenders 17:14
Kazakhstan increases coal export, cargo turnover with China via railways Transport 17:14
New gas station built in Turkmenistan’s Lebap region Construction 17:11
Farmers to be completely exempted from irrigation fees in Georgia Business 17:10
Azerbaijan to start exporting persimmons to Arab countries Business 17:05
Georgia stays committed to Eastern Partnership goals Georgia 17:04
Uzbekistan plans to implement mobile identification system ICT 17:01
Over 4% of Georgia's total population leave pension system Business 16:57
Polypropylene packing tape production increases in Turkmenistan Business 16:51
Iran controlling coronavirus in most regions Iran 16:50
Azerbaijani MP: Armenian ombudsman’s remarks on human rights - another show Politics 16:49
Kazakh Tenge Bank reveals figures of its first work year in Uzbekistan Finance 16:43
Cargo transshipment via Turkish ports from Jan. through Apr. 2020 revealed Turkey 16:42
Turkmenistan’s Ministry opens auction for sale of state property Business 16:40
Iran's Bandar Abbas Oil Refining Company adding more storage facilities Oil&Gas 16:29
Oil handling in Kazakhstan's Aktau sea port exceeds set volume plans Transport 16:27
FM: Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict blocks realizing potential for integration within CIS Politics 16:11
Irrigation systems launched in Iran's Sistan and Baluchestan Province Business 16:09
Iran-Iraq trade continues despite coronavirus restrictions Business 16:03
Azerbaijan's security service talks illegal actions of Ministry of Culture (VIDEO) Politics 15:59
Azerbaijan's large industrial plant talks on working regime amid lockdown Business 15:56
Kazakhstan raises import of French goods in 1Q2020 Business 15:51
PM: Adjara to become main driving force for Georgian tourism Tourism 15:50
India lifts export ban on some products to Uzbekistan during COVID-19 Finance 15:40
Azerbaijani president, first lady attend opening of face mask factory in Sumgayit (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 15:39
South Korea sends additional humanitarian aid to Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 15:34
FAO supports bee farmers in Azerbaijan despite tough pandemic times Business 15:31
Turkey-Italy trade turnover drops amid COVID pandemic Turkey 15:29
Kazakhstan launches container service on China-Turkmenistan train route Transport 15:27
Over 15 airlines may resume flights to Georgia Tourism 15:26
Russia’s Astrakhan receives humanitarian aid from Turkmenistan Business 15:24
48 more people die from coronavirus in Iran Iran 15:21
Expert: Info on work of Armenian PM's grandfather with Nazis shows glorification of fascist servants Politics 15:19
Georgia's International Airport named one of top ten airports in Eastern Europe Tourism 15:18
FM: Azerbaijan committed to political settlement of Karabakh conflict as soon as possible (PHOTO) Politics 15:17
Coronavirus quarantine regime extended in some Kazakhstan's regions Kazakhstan 15:15
Azerbaijan's Central Bank holds foreign exchange auction Finance 15:12
South Korean construction company to build cement plant in Uzbekistan Construction 15:10
Azerbaijani Central Bank holds deposit auction Finance 15:04
Iran reveals export volume through East Azerbaijan's Jolfa customs Business 15:04
UNEP, Turkmenistan talk over Aral Sea protection issue Business 15:01
EBRD to provide financing to Turkey’s largest electricity company Oil&Gas 14:57
Uzbek analysts review COVID-19 impact on business activity Business 14:56
Embassy of Mexico in Azerbaijan organizes online discussion and presentation of “Polar Bear” short film Economy 14:51
Business activity slows in Uzbekistan Business 14:44
Georgia can use conditions of COVID-19 crisis to help economic recovery Business 14:41
Turkmenistan State Commercial Bank to increase cash backs Business 14:31
TAV Airports building new terminal in Kazakhstan’s Almaty airport Transport 14:20
CEO Gunnar Pahnke: Nar taking immediate actions to fight the coronavirus Economy 14:19
US Embassy welcomes agreement reached by Georgian political forces World 14:15
Amount of funds sold to Iran's banks for NIMA exchange rate drops Business 14:14
Azerbaijani combi boiler producer discloses timeframe to resume activity Business 14:12
Turkmenistan’s economic society locks deals with Hungary, Netherlands Business 14:08
Weekly review of Georgian capital markets Finance 14:02
Value of imports to Iran decreases Business 14:00
Additional cuts by Saudi, UAE, Kuwait show likelihood of sub-compliance Oil&Gas 13:59
Turkey - Ukraine trade turnover shows increase Turkey 13:58
Turkey-Iraq trade turnover soars in 1Q2020 Turkey 13:58
Number of Turkmen tourists visiting Turkey in 1Q2020 revealed Turkey 13:46
Russia car sales plunge 72.4% in April year-on-year Russia 13:42
Indonesian coronavirus death toll tops 1,000 Other News 13:39
Malaysia reports 16 new coronavirus cases with no new deaths Other News 13:38
Two more banks liquidated in Azerbaijan Finance 13:26
One more person tests positive for COVID-19 in Georgia Georgia 13:15
Kazakh oil & gas company to buy pumps via tender Tenders 13:09
All news