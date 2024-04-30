Azerbaijani football teams position among tops in Europe

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 30. A new ranking table of the top soccer teams in Europe has been revealed, Trend reports via İdman.biz.

The list includes 415 of the of the strongest clubs on the continent.

Azerbaijan is represented by four teams in the rating. Qarabag takes 64th place on the list with 293 points. Gurban Gurbanov's wards moved up one place compared to the previous list.

Neftchi is in 243rd place with 27 points. The Baku team has fallen back three positions.

Sabah is in 264th place with 20 points. The representative of the capital retreated by 2 positions, Gabala, which is in 369th place with 5 points on 7 positions.

To note, the list is headed by Real with 2,561 points.

