Polish politicians getting ready to participate in COP29 in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 30. The President and PM of Poland are preparing to take part in COP29 in Azerbaijan, the Polish ambassador to Azerbaijan Rafal Poborski said during the event dedicated to the celebration of the country's national holiday - Constitution Day, Trend reports.

"The President and Prime Minister of Poland have received invitations to participate in COP29 in Azerbaijan and are preparing to take part in this international event," he said.

Referring to the economic relations between Azerbaijan and Poland, the ambassador emphasized that trade turnover between the two countries has increased over the past year, with exports of goods from Poland increasing by 36 percent.

"Polish entrepreneurs are looking for business opportunities in Azerbaijan. We also appreciate your interest. Our embassy just last week organized an online seminar for more than 30 agri-food companies interested in establishing businesses in the Azerbaijani market. In two weeks, we also expect strong Polish businesses to participate in the Interfood Azerbaijan 2024 exhibition," he added.

Additionally, the ambassador said political consultations at the level of deputy foreign ministers are expected to be held in Baku in early June.

