14 302 people in Georgia receive one-time assistance of 300 GEL

According to the State Agency for Employment Promotion of the Ministry of Health, the government has started providing 300 GEL one-time assistance, which 14,302 people have already received, Trend reports citing BM.ge.

The right to receive one-time compensation is given to those who, due to point restrictions imposed by the government from November 28, 2020, have suspended their business activities and restricted customers' right to access the premises.



According to the Ministry of Finance, based on the information submitted in the application, the Revenue Service checks whether a person meets the condition of compensation provided by a government decree. Then, within 3 working days, it sends the list of relevant persons and relevant information to the LEPL State Employment Promotion Agency. The Employment Promotion Agency will pay compensation within 3 working days to those who meet the requirements of the government decree to receive compensation.