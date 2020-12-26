Iranian currency rates for December 26

Finance 26 December 2020 10:35 (UTC+04:00)
Iranian currency rates for December 26

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 26

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on December 26, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 18 currencies have increased and 18 have decreased compared to December 24.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 51,061 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on December 26

Iranian rial on December 24

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

56,853

56,908

1 Swiss franc

CHF

47,211

47,315

1 Swedish krona

SEK

5,103

5,074

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,877

4,875

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,860

6,892

1 Indian rupee

INR

571

571

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

137,531

137,762

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

26,199

26,213

100 Japanese yens

JPY

40,578

40,554

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,419

5,418

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,231

109,232

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

32,933

32,689

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

29,917

29,791

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,881

2,876

1 Turkish lira

TRY

5,560

5,491

1 Russian ruble

RUB

567

560

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,536

3,529

1 Syrian pound

SYP

82

82

1 Australian dollar

AUD

31,918

31,846

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,700

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,603

31,584

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,502

49,519

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,213

2,215

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

32

32

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

35,468

35,481

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

31,318

31,335

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,420

6,430

100 Thai baths

THB

138,613

138,156

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

10,347

10,346

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

38,179

38,088

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,239

1 euro

EUR

51,061

51,257

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

10,009

9,998

1 Georgian lari

GEL

12,843

12,845

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,977

2,956

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

545

545

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,279

16,249

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,706

24,721

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

87,285

87,390

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,717

3,717

1 Venezuelan bolivar

VEF

4,206

4,206

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,000

12,074

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 310,301 rials, and the price of $1 is 256,723 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 313,495 rials, and the price of $1 is 255,375 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 255,000-258,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 311,000-314,000 rials.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Four injured in Berlin shooting
Four injured in Berlin shooting
First stage of Star Refinery storage capacity expansion completed: SOCAR
First stage of Star Refinery storage capacity expansion completed: SOCAR
UN chief condemns killing of 3 peacekeepers in Central African Republic
UN chief condemns killing of 3 peacekeepers in Central African Republic
Loading Bars
Latest
Turkmenistan to sign new contract for reconstruction of refinery with Chinese company Oil&Gas 11:08
Azerbaijan to apply mandatory health insurance from 2021 Society 10:53
Azerbaijani president receiving congratulations on occasion of his birthday Politics 10:46
Iranian currency rates for December 26 Finance 10:35
Iran launches home appliances exhibition Business 10:35
Four injured in Berlin shooting Europe 10:27
First stage of Star Refinery storage capacity expansion completed: SOCAR Oil&Gas 10:02
Ceiling collapses at administrative building of AZTV, one dead Azerbaijan 09:34
UN chief condemns killing of 3 peacekeepers in Central African Republic Other News 09:09
Third phase of vaccine trial kicks off in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 08:57
Turkish Airlines makes PCR virus tests mandatory for all Int'l passengers Turkey 08:55
NBG issues collector coin dedicated to 18th century Kakhetian King Erekle II Georgia 08:51
Belgrade believes in deepening ties with Tehran - President of Serbian National Assembly Politics 08:50
USAID assists Uzbekistan in joining International Plant Protection Convention Business 08:01
Turkey signs deal with BioNTech for up to 30 million doses of coronavirus vaccine Turkey 07:45
Iran, Afghanistan stress expansion of tourism Tourism 07:38
Russia to allocate to Kyrgyzstan USD 20M for payment of salaries and pensions Kyrgyzstan 07:18
Defence ministry in talks with Poland, Czech Republic, Israel for joint defence production Georgia 06:49
First case of new COVID variant found in France as cases rise Europe 05:57
Kazakhstan increases exports to Belgium year-on-year Business 05:01
France records 20,262 new cases, 159 deaths in 24 hours Europe 04:20
Netanyahu speaks with Morocco's king, invites him to Israel Israel 03:18
Pashinyan invites Armenian political forces to consultations on 2021 snap elections Armenia 02:25
Air Canada Boeing 737-8 MAX suffers engine issue Transport 01:37
Ethiopia says national election to be held in June Other News 00:46
Georgia has opportunity to be connection point for some largest global economies Business 25 December 23:58
U.S. will require negative COVID-19 tests for all UK passengers US 25 December 23:10
Kazakhstan to continue on chosen path of reforms Kazakhstan 25 December 22:45
Tbilisi City Assembly approves 2021 municipal budget Georgia 25 December 22:45
Money transfer license issued for purchase of coronavirus vaccine Iran 25 December 22:42
PMs of Azerbaijan, Georgia talk further strengthening bilateral co-op Politics 25 December 22:36
Turkey reports 17,543 more coronavirus infections Turkey 25 December 22:11
Kazakhstan takes support measures to mitigate crisis during state of emergency Finance 25 December 21:02
Azerbaijan sowing sycamore and oak seeds in liberated lands – ministry Society 25 December 20:52
Kazakhstan to create list of export-oriented projects in industrial zone Business 25 December 20:46
Employment to be priority in liberated Azerbaijani lands - minister Society 25 December 20:20
Azerbaijani parliament approves amendments on workplace pensions in first reading Society 25 December 20:20
Azerbaijan to create reserves and national parks in liberated lands Society 25 December 19:43
Assistant to Azerbaijani president holds meeting on creation of public councils Politics 25 December 19:07
Possibilities of opening Azerbaijan’s Trade House in Pakistan under consideration (PHOTO) Business 25 December 19:04
Georgia sees decrease in annual inflation Finance 25 December 18:29
Azerbaijan Television begins to broadcast in liberated Shusha (PHOTO) Society 25 December 18:22
Georgia's Batumi sees decrease in real estate transactions Business 25 December 18:17
Housing market growing in Georgia's Tbilisi - Colliers International Business 25 December 18:13
Azerbaijan announces living wage per capita for 2021 Economy 25 December 18:00
Azerbaijan reveals volume of bank deposits for 11M2020 Finance 25 December 18:00
Level of criterion of needs to increase in Azerbaijan Finance 25 December 17:56
Technical discussions underway for SOCAR-BP petrochemical project Oil&Gas 25 December 17:53
Uzbek-Korean JV announces tender for transport services Tenders 25 December 17:49
Kazakhstan dev't bank to focus on projects portfolio diversification in 2021 Business 25 December 17:48
No output decrease expected at Petkim in 2021, says SOCAR Oil&Gas 25 December 17:44
Star Refinery’s return to full capacity in jet fuel production depends on COVID-19 Oil&Gas 25 December 17:32
Former President of Ukraine congratulates President Aliyev Politics 25 December 17:27
Azerbaijan's parliament approves 2021 budget of Social Protection Fund Economy 25 December 17:27
Tourism receipts comes to standstill in Georgia since COVID-19 hit Business 25 December 17:26
Star Refinery’s planned crude oil processing as of 2020 disclosed Oil&Gas 25 December 17:24
11M2020 revenues from customs duties to Azerbaijani state budget down Finance 25 December 17:16
Bank mortgage lending reduced in Azerbaijan Finance 25 December 17:15
COVID-19 increases need for comprehensive dialogue between Turkmenistan, Romania in energy sector Business 25 December 17:14
Uzbekistan reveals enterprises, organizations operating in construction sector for 11M2020 Construction 25 December 17:11
North Kazakhstan launches bioethanol manufacturing, following major overhaul Business 25 December 17:10
Pensions in Azerbaijan to grow in coming years - labor minister Society 25 December 17:05
Azerbaijani parliament adopts draft on state budget for 2021 Economy 25 December 17:05
Georgia talks about lifting tax breaks in country Business 25 December 17:00
Azerbaijan reports 1,704 new COVID-19 cases, 4,359 recoveries Society 25 December 16:59
Azerbaijan, Georgia aim to boost inter-parliamentary cooperation for peace and security in region Georgia 25 December 16:53
WB supports Georgia in its COVID-19 fight Business 25 December 16:53
Azerbaijan's MoD shares footage of Kalbajar's Mammadsafi village Politics 25 December 16:36
Azerbaijan reveals November inflows to state budget from customs duties Business 25 December 16:35
Deficit in Azerbaijani state budget for 2021 to be mainly covered via borrowing Finance 25 December 16:34
Uzbekistan eyes increasing coal production in 2021 Oil&Gas 25 December 16:30
Investments in Karabakh projects to improve Azerbaijan's economic potential - Gazprombank Finance 25 December 16:21
Iran's budget plan requires fundamental changes - MP Business 25 December 16:16
Uzbekistan Airways suspends flights to Frankfurt Transport 25 December 16:02
Azerbaijan Railways' subsidiary launches new digital solution Transport 25 December 16:00
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for December 25 Society 25 December 16:00
Number of plastic cards circulated in Uzbekistan significantly increases Finance 25 December 15:58
SecGen of Gas Exporting Countries Forum congratulates President Aliyev Politics 25 December 15:54
Reinforced concrete products manufacturing to be launched in Kazakhstan's Turkestan Business 25 December 15:52
Another Turkish cargo to be transited via Port of Baku to China Transport 25 December 15:50
Azerbaijan’s AzInTelecom company opens tender to buy video surveillance cameras Tenders 25 December 15:49
Fiscal policy to have central role in stabilizing Georgian economy Business 25 December 15:48
Romania interested in more significant presence of its companies Turkmen market Business 25 December 15:36
State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads completes repair of several streets, roads in Baku (PHOTO/VIDEO) Transport 25 December 15:31
Path to renewables is path to lasting peace in South Caucasus Politics 25 December 15:22
Georgia names number of beneficiaries of discount cards under agro-diesel promotion program Oil&Gas 25 December 15:17
Azerbaijan sees decrease in volume of population's deposits Finance 25 December 15:16
Italy supports Uzbekistan’s accession to WTO Uzbekistan 25 December 15:07
Azerbaijan to revise staff payroll system in budgetary organizations - Accounting Chamber Finance 25 December 15:07
Notable growth recorded in Azerbaijan's money supply Finance 25 December 14:59
Georgian Railway's revenues from passenger transportation drop Transport 25 December 14:58
Iran, Iraq Shalamcheh border closed due to outbreak of new strain of coronavirus in UK Society 25 December 14:49
Moscow to host second Caspian Economic Forum in Aug. 2021 Business 25 December 14:46
Kazakhstan's major e-commerce services company places public bonds Finance 25 December 14:34
Georgian farmers receive significant funds as part of state support program Business 25 December 14:27
Preliminary report prepared on torture of Azerbaijani POWs by Armenia Politics 25 December 14:21
BP regional president congratulates President Ilham Aliyev Politics 25 December 14:19
Iran allocates funds to import COVID-19 vaccine Society 25 December 14:09
Azerbaijan integrates banking system with capabilities of largest foreign services ICT 25 December 14:04
Russia records 29,018 new daily coronavirus cases Russia 25 December 13:58
All news