Iranian currency rates for December 26

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 26

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on December 26, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 18 currencies have increased and 18 have decreased compared to December 24.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 51,061 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on December 26 Iranian rial on December 24 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 56,853 56,908 1 Swiss franc CHF 47,211 47,315 1 Swedish krona SEK 5,103 5,074 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,877 4,875 1 Danish krone DKK 6,860 6,892 1 Indian rupee INR 571 571 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,531 137,762 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 26,199 26,213 100 Japanese yens JPY 40,578 40,554 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,419 5,418 1 Omani rial OMR 109,231 109,232 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,933 32,689 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 29,917 29,791 1 South African rand ZAR 2,881 2,876 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,560 5,491 1 Russian ruble RUB 567 560 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,536 3,529 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 31,918 31,846 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,700 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,603 31,584 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,502 49,519 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,213 2,215 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 32 32 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,468 35,481 1 Libyan dinar LYD 31,318 31,335 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,420 6,430 100 Thai baths THB 138,613 138,156 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,347 10,346 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 38,179 38,088 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 51,061 51,257 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 10,009 9,998 1 Georgian lari GEL 12,843 12,845 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,977 2,956 1 Afghan afghani AFN 545 545 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,279 16,249 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,706 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 87,285 87,390 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,717 3,717 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,000 12,074

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 310,301 rials, and the price of $1 is 256,723 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 313,495 rials, and the price of $1 is 255,375 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 255,000-258,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 311,000-314,000 rials.