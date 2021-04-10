Iranian currency rates for April 10

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 10

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on April 10, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 23 currencies have increased and 16 have decreased compared to April 8.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 49,994 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on April 10 Iranian rial on April 8 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 57,587 57,780 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,410 45,196 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,919 4,870 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,944 4,958 1 Danish krone DKK 6,722 6,704 1 Indian rupee INR 563 565 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 139,108 139,110 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 27,516 27,466 100 Japanese yens JPY 38,291 38,271 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,400 5,396 1 Omani rial OMR 109,234 109,232 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,517 33,305 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 29,544 29,476 1 South African rand ZAR 2,876 2,885 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,143 5,144 1 Russian ruble RUB 543 546 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,879 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 34 34 1 Australian dollar AUD 32,002 32,007 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,704 111,701 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,312 31,329 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,584 49,574 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,097 2,093 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 30 30 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 34,967 35,129 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,262 9,260 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,409 6,415 100 Thai baths THB 134,461 133,519 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,158 10,148 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 37,465 37,600 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,238 1 euro EUR 49,994 49,861 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,692 9,717 1 Georgian lari GEL 12,257 12,292 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,878 2,884 1 Afghan afghani AFN 541 538 1 Belarus ruble BYN 15,922 15,735 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,711 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 86,528 86,428 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,706 3,691 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,988 11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 284,754 rials, and the price of $1 is 243,138 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 275,675 rials, and the price of $1 is 230,193 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 243,000-246,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 284,000-287,000 rials.