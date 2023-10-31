Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. Finance

Iranian currency rates for October 31

Finance Materials 31 October 2023 09:39 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian currency rates for October 31

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on October 31, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate for the Central Bank of Iran, 29 currencies increased and 5 decreased in price compared to October 30.

According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and 1 euro equals 44,597 rials.

Currency

Rial on October 31

Rial on October 30

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

51,054

50,922

1 Swiss franc

CHF

46,572

46,564

1 Swedish króna

SEK

3,771

3,742

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,769

3,744

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,976

5,947

1 Indian rupee

INR

505

505

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

135,863

135,395

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,984

14,978

100 Japanese yens

JPY

28,186

28,044

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,371

5,370

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,098

109,065

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,371

30,280

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

24,508

24,423

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,236

2,227

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,486

1,494

1 Russian ruble

RUB

450

446

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

3,210

3,206

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

26,768

26,619

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,798

30,648

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,111

38,141

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,284

1,283

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,511

31,505

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,606

8,574

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,769

5,769

100 Thai baths

THB

117,012

116,259

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,820

8,791

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,148

30,991

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

44,597

44,312

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

8,918

8,930

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,545

15,535

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,647

2,636

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

573

573

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,750

12,745

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,707

24,706

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

73,909

73,710

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,845

3,826

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,988

12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange outlets, where the price of 1 euro is 438,313 rials and the price of $1 is 412,788 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 398,467 rials, and the price of $1 is 375,262 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 512,000–515,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 543,000–546,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on X (Twitter):@BaghishovElnur

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more