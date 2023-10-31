Iranian currency rates for October 31

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on October 31, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate for the Central Bank of Iran, 29 currencies increased and 5 decreased in price compared to October 30.

According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and 1 euro equals 44,597 rials.

Currency Rial on October 31 Rial on October 30 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 51,054 50,922 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,572 46,564 1 Swedish króna SEK 3,771 3,742 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,769 3,744 1 Danish krone DKK 5,976 5,947 1 Indian rupee INR 505 505 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 135,863 135,395 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,984 14,978 100 Japanese yens JPY 28,186 28,044 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,371 5,370 1 Omani rial OMR 109,098 109,065 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,371 30,280 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 24,508 24,423 1 South African rand ZAR 2,236 2,227 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,486 1,494 1 Russian ruble RUB 450 446 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 3,210 3,206 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 26,768 26,619 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,798 30,648 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,111 38,141 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,284 1,283 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,511 31,505 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,606 8,574 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,769 5,769 100 Thai baths THB 117,012 116,259 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,820 8,791 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,148 30,991 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 44,597 44,312 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 8,918 8,930 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,545 15,535 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,647 2,636 1 Afghan afghani AFN 573 573 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,750 12,745 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,706 100 Philippine pesos PHP 73,909 73,710 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,845 3,826 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,988 12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange outlets, where the price of 1 euro is 438,313 rials and the price of $1 is 412,788 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 398,467 rials, and the price of $1 is 375,262 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 512,000–515,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 543,000–546,000 rials.

