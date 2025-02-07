Azerbaijan, Slovakia discuss consular partnership horizons

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. Consular cooperation prospects between Azerbaijan and Slovakia have been discussed during the first interstate consular consultations in Baku, a source in the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend.

"The Azerbaijani delegation was headed by Head of the Foreign Ministry's Consular Department Emil Safarov, while the Slovak delegation - by Director of the Consular Department of the Slovak Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs Martin Barton.

The consultations also involved officials from the relevant foreign ministries of both sides, the official representative of the State Migration Service of Azerbaijan, and representatives of the Slovak Embassy in Azerbaijan.

During the consultations, the current state of consular relations between the two countries was discussed, as well as opportunities for expanding the bilateral legal framework in this area.

Additionally, issues related to enhancing cooperation in providing effective and flexible consular assistance to protect the rights and legitimate interests of citizens of both countries were addressed. There was an exchange of views on the visa policies of Slovakia and Azerbaijan.

A number of proposals were discussed regarding the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Slovakia in areas such as migration, labor, social protection, and others, with an agreement reached to take necessary measures to expand cooperation in these areas," the source added.

