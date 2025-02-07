EBRD backs Türkiye's agribusiness with loan for renewable energy expansion

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is providing an 80 million euro loan to Türkiye’s Ulusoy Un to support its renewable energy investments and energy-efficient capacity expansion, Trend reports.

The financing includes 9 million euros from the Clean Technology Fund under the EBRD’s High Climate Impact Programme.

The loan will help fund solar power projects in central Türkiye and enable Ulusoy Un to become a pioneer in the sector by developing wind power capacity in the country’s west, where corporate uptake remains low due to project complexities.

Beyond financing, the concessional loan will support Ulusoy Un in adopting advanced climate governance practices and reducing its carbon footprint. It will also help align the company with global sustainability standards, reinforcing its leadership in the agri-food industry.

EBRD Head of Food and Agribusiness Natalia Zhukova emphasized the sector’s need for stronger climate action, expressing hope that Ulusoy Un’s example will encourage others in Türkiye’s food processing industry to set climate targets and disclose environmental risks.

Ulusoy Un Board Chair Dr. Eren Günhan Ulusoy welcomed the partnership, stating: “We care about the future and aim to reduce our carbon footprint by focusing on renewable energy.”

The EBRD remains a key investor in Türkiye, having committed over 21 billion euros to the country since 2009.