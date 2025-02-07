Azerbaijan dispatches next humanitarian aid shipment to Ukraine containing electrical equipment (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. The next humanitarian aid has been sent from the Republic of Azerbaijan to Ukraine today, Trend reports.

The cargo of electrical equipment was dispatched from the Sumgayit Technological Park.

According to the information, funds in the manat equivalent of $1 million were allocated for these purposes, following the decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, dated February 5, 2025.

The initial cargo of humanitarian aid sent within the framework of these funds included electric cables, wires, and transformers. Based on a statement from Ukraine, the mentioned supplies are meant to restore a stable supply of electricity to the war-affected territories.

To note, the total amount of assistance provided by Azerbaijan to Ukraine for rehabilitation and humanitarian purposes exceeded $40 million. Approximately 120 transformers and transformer stations, about 70 generators, and more than 3.3 million meters of cables and wires were supplied to Ukraine as electrical equipment by 2025.