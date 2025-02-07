Azerbaijan's humanitarian aid dispatched to Ukraine exceeds $40 million - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. The volume of humanitarian aid dispatched from Azerbaijan to Ukraine has exceeded $40 million, head of the Department of Power and Thermal Energy of the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan Alasgar Hasanov told reporters, Trend reports.

He made this statement during the next dispatch of humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

“Azerbaijan has sent humanitarian aid several times due to the recent situation in Ukraine. The volume of humanitarian aid directed under this framework exceeded $40 million,” he said.

He noted that various electrical equipment, wires, and cables were shipped from Azerbaijan to Ukraine.

