Ukraine expresses its deep gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for humanitarian aid

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. Ukraine expresses its deep gratitude to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev for humanitarian aid, the economic adviser at the Ukrainian Embassy in Azerbaijan, Oleg Klinchenko said, commenting on the shipment of the next humanitarian aid from Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

“Ukraine and the Ukrainian people express great gratitude to Azerbaijan, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, for the next batch of humanitarian aid rendered within the framework of the project for Ukraine,” Klinchenko noted.

He also emphasized that relations between the countries have a solid foundation. Azerbaijan and Ukraine have common goals: to ensure and develop regional stability and peace.

Furthermore, Klinchenko emphasized that economic and trade cooperation between the countries keeps developing, and this brings significant benefits for both Azerbaijan and Ukraine.

To note, a sum of $1 million in manat equivalent has been allotted for humanitarian aid shipments following the decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, dated February 5, 2025, for the purchase and shipment of electrical equipment produced in the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The initial shipment of humanitarian aid includes electrical cables, wires, and transformers. Upon Ukraine's request, these supplies are intended to restore stable power supply to the war-torn territories.

The total amount of aid provided by Azerbaijan to Ukraine for rehabilitation and humanitarian purposes exceeded $40 million, owing to the current situation. About 120 transformers and complete transformer stations, around 70 generators, and more than 3.3 million meters of cables and wires were dispatched to Ukraine as electrical equipment by 2025.