TotalEnergies sees growth in individual shareholders in France

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. TotalEnergies has reported a strong increase in the number of individual shareholders in France, with a 15% rise from 2023 to 2024, Trend reports.

As of December 31, 2024, the company counted nearly 650,000 individual shareholders in France, up from 567,000 the previous year, marking an addition of 83,000 shareholders in just one year.

"We are pleased with this significant and steady growth in our individual shareholders in France," said Isabelle Patrier, Director of TotalEnergies France. "This is both a clear indication of the French people's attachment to TotalEnergies stock and a vote of confidence in our strategy. It's also worth noting that we offer an attractive return for French investors, with a dividend that has never decreased in 40 consecutive years, delivering an annual yield of 6%."

In addition to individual shareholders, 80% of TotalEnergies' employees in France are also shareholders in the company. As a result, 12.2% of TotalEnergies' capital is held by individual shareholders in France, including employees. In 2023, these shareholders received approximately €840 million in dividends from the company.