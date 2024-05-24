EBRD appoints new acting managing director for Central Asia

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 24. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has appointed Hüseyin Özhan as acting Managing Director for Central Asia, Trend reports.

According to the EBRD, he replaced Zsuzsanna Hargitai, who was appointed Managing Director, SME Finance and Development at the EBRD’s headquarters in London.

Hüseyin Özhan, a Turkish national, will assume his new role on June 1, 2024, and, based in Almaty city, will oversee the bank’s operations in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

Furthermore, he will also continue to work in his current capacity of EBRD Director for Kazakhstan, where he leads the bank's largest and longest-running banking operation in Central Asia.

Meanwhile, to date, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development has invested 19.5 billion euros in almost 1,100 projects in Central Asia.