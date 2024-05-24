Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. Finance

EBRD appoints new acting managing director for Central Asia

Finance Materials 24 May 2024 11:36 (UTC +04:00)
EBRD appoints new acting managing director for Central Asia
Photo: European Bank for Reconstruction and Development

Follow Trend on

Aman Bakiyev
Aman Bakiyev
Read more

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 24. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has appointed Hüseyin Özhan as acting Managing Director for Central Asia, Trend reports.

According to the EBRD, he replaced Zsuzsanna Hargitai, who was appointed Managing Director, SME Finance and Development at the EBRD’s headquarters in London.

Hüseyin Özhan, a Turkish national, will assume his new role on June 1, 2024, and, based in Almaty city, will oversee the bank’s operations in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

Furthermore, he will also continue to work in his current capacity of EBRD Director for Kazakhstan, where he leads the bank's largest and longest-running banking operation in Central Asia.

Meanwhile, to date, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development has invested 19.5 billion euros in almost 1,100 projects in Central Asia.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more