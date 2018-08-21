Nokia's new general director in Russia revealed

21 August 2018 10:42 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 21

Trend:

Former Deputy Minister of Telecom and Mass Communications of the Russian Federation, Rashid Ismailov, will become General Director of Nokia (Nokia Solutions and Networks) corporation in Russia, ComNews reported.

It is noted that he has already headed the service division of the Nokia corporation in Eastern Europe. At the same time, Ismailov will retain the post of Chairman of the Council of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) until May 2019.

Since 1998, Rashid Ismailov has held various senior positions in leading IT companies - Ericsson, Nokia, Huawei Technologies. In 2013, he was transferred to the Ministry of Communications and Mass Media: first as Director of the Department of International Cooperation, and since August 2014 – as Deputy Minister of Communications and Mass Media. In July 2018, Ismailov left the post of Deputy Minister.

Ismailov told ComNews noted that he sees a large scope of work, as Nokia has an extensive base of equipment installed on the networks of all operators of the "big four cellular companies" in Russia. He named as priority areas the project management, network construction support and development of outsourcing contracts (Managed Services) with two Russian customers of these services – MTS and VimpelCom.

The publication notes that Ismailov also reserves the position of Chairman of the Council of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and will retain his post until the next meeting of the Council on June 10-20, 2019.

