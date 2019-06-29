Kazakhstan to develop Alakol Lake tourism

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 29

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

A subsidiary of Kazakhstan Railways will launch a passenger train on the Nur-Sultan – Dostyk route starting from June 30, Trend reports with reference to Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (Kazakhstan Railways).

With the launch of the train, a new route to Alakol Lake, a very popular tourist destination, will be created. The train will operate two times a week until August 30, 2019.

Alakol Lake is located 347 meters above the sea level in the Almaty and Shyghyz provinces of Kazakhstan. It is a favorite vacation spot of Kazakhs; however, due to the undeveloped infrastructure of the place local tourism hasn’t reached its full potential.

