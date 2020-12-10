Georgia sees decrease in number of visitors

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.10

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

In the 2Q2020 the monthly average number of Georgian resident visitors aged 15 years or more equal to 596,500, who made 675,700 visits to the territory of Georgia, Trend reports via the National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat).

The number of visitors has decreased by 37.2 percent, in comparison to the same period of the prior year. Only 5.5 percent of Georgians have traveled within the country for the purpose of holiday, leisure, recreation.

The monthly average number of tourist visits of Georgian residents amounted to 308,400 during the second quarter of the current year, which is 31.4 percent lower than the indicator of the relevant period of the previous year.

During the reporting period, the main purpose of majority visits (47.9 percent) was visiting friends/ relatives, it was followed by visiting another house (cottage, etc.) - 17.8 percent, shopping - 13.9 percent, health, and medical care - 8.9 percent, holiday, leisure, recreation - 5.5 percent, business or professional - 2.8 percent, religion/pilgrimage - 1.4 percent and education or training - 0.5 percent.



In the 2Q2020, the monthly average expenditure during the visits equaled 89.2 million lari. This sum is 25.2 percent lower than the amount of the relevant period of the previous year. As for the average expenditure per visit, it has been increased by 23.2 percent and equaled to 132 lari.

As for expenditure categories, with 34.2 percent sopping is the leader, followed by foods and drinks - 28.4 percent, transport - 19.8 percent, accommodation - 2.2 percent, holiday, leisure, recreation, cultural and sporting activities - 0.2 percent.

As reported, 40.7 percent of visitors are the residents of Tbilisi, 11.8 percent - Imereti, Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti region, 11.6 percent – Kvemo Kartli, while the rest of the regions are represented by the lower share in the structure.

The majority of the visits come to Tbilisi (average 135.0 thousand visits per month) and the Imereti region (128,500 visits per month).

During the reporting period, 39.1 percent of visits were carried out by visitors of the 31-50 age group. Herewith, 50.5 percent of visits came on women.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356