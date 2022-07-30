Iran reaches new level in repairing foreign aircrafts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 30. Iran has reached new capacity in repairing airplanes, in particular those belonging to foreign countries, Chairman of Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization (CAO) Mohammad Mohammadi Bakhsh told Tasnim News Agency, Trend reports.

Bakhsh noted that currently Iran is repairing four passenger planes belonging to foreign countries. He noted that due to the various reasons, Iran does not disclose the names of the countries of which the repaired passenger planes belong.

The official also added that some spare parts of passenger planes are very difficult to obtain.

“Currently, Iran is producing domestically a number of spare parts according to international standards with the help of start-up companies,” he said.

Recent reports from Iranian media outlets said Iran has been working on repairing a Russian aircraft, with also supplying it with spare parts.

And back in 2019, technicians of the Airline of the Islamic Republic of Iran (Iran Air) managed to repair an old Airbus A300-600 within a day, instead of what usually takes three days.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur