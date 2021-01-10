Elections in Majilis kick of in Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 9

Trend:

The election process of members of Majilis (lower house) of Kazakhstan's Parliament began today, Jan. 10 at 07:00 (GMT+6), Trend reports.

The pre-election campaign of the parties participating in the elections of deputies of the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan to be held on January 10, 2021, began at 18:00 on December 10, 2020.

In 2021, five following parties registered in the country will participate in the elections to the Majilis of Parliament and Maslikhat of Kazakhstan: the Auyl People's Democratic Patriotic Party, the Nur Otan party, the ADAL political party, the Ak Zhol Democratic Party of Kazakhstan and the People's Party of Kazakhstan.

All the parties are registered by the Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan. There are 312 candidates in the lists of political parties. Among them, from the Auyl People's Democratic Patriotic Party - 19, the Nur Otan party - 126, from the ADAL political party - 16, from the Ak Zhol Democratic Party of Kazakhstan - 38, and the People's Party of Kazakhstan - 113 people.