2,122 COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan in last 24 hrs

Over the last 24 hours 2,122 new COVID-19 cases were detected in Kazakhstan, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

The most fresh cases were recorded in Almaty and Nur-Sultan up to 647 and 438 correspondigly. 66 cases were confirmed in Shymkent, 48 in Akmola region, 137 in Aktobe region, 258 in Almaty region, 110 in Atyrau region, 42 in East Kazakhstan, 23 in Zhambyl region, 112 in West Kazakhstan, 85 in Karaganda region, 35 in Kostanay region, 32 in Kyzylorda region, 25 in Mangistau region, 31 in Pavlodar region, 17 in North Kazakhstan, 16 in Turkestan region raising the country’s caseload to 251,053.